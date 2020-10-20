UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Discusses Self-Governance Exchange Program During Visit To Poland

Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has held talks on Tuesday with the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, with both parties giving their support to the creation of a bilateral program that will allow Polish officials share their experience with Belarusian self-government leaders, the press department of the Belarusian opposition figure said.

"Trzaskowski also supported the idea that Polish mayors should meet with the self-government leaders of the Belarusian people, as it would help to learn from their experience. A similar program was carried out several years ago with the self-government leaders in Ukraine," Tikhanovskaya's press department said.

Tikhanovskaya and Trzaskowski also discussed the possibility of creating special training programs for Belarusian students, and raised the issues facing Belarusian athletes who, due to their political views, have either been fired or unable to train, the press department said.

The former presidential candidate also expressed her gratitude to the Polish government, members of the Belarusian diaspora, and institutions such as the Belarusian House in Warsaw for their continued support of the Belarusian opposition, the press department said.

Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania following the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secure a sixth term in office by a landslide.

The Belarusian opposition and the European Union, which has slapped sanctions on roughly 40 Belarusian officials, have rejected the results of the vote. Unauthorized opposition protests have been held regularly in Belarus since the election.

Belarusian government officials have slammed foreign countries for attempting to interfere in Belarus's domestic affairs.

