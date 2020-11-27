MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and ex-presidential candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was invited to the inauguration of US projected President-elect Joe Biden, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the invitation indicates a change in US policy on Belarus.

The inauguration, marking the beginning of Biden's four-year term, is scheduled for January 20.

The official results of the US presidential election, held on November 3, are yet to be announced, but all major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner. On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start transition, but still vowed to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote.