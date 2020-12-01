UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Regrets Being Unable To Visit Russia

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Regrets Being Unable to Visit Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya expressed regret on Tuesday that she cannot visit Russia after being put on the interstate wanted list.

In October, the Belarusian Investigative Committee issued an arrest warrant for Tikhanovskaya over her calls for actions breaching the national security. The Kremlin explained that Russia had no questions for Tikhanovskaya, but is obligated to put her on a wanted list in accordance with Union State and Commonwealth of Independent States agreements.

"Unfortunately. I would probably like to go, but since I am on a wanted list in Belarus and, accordingly, in Russia, I think the result of a trip to Russia will be lamentable," Tikhanovskaya told reporters during an online conference, when asked whether she plans to visit Russia in the near future.

Asked whether Russian officials tried to contact Belarusian opposition activists, she said that "there were no official requests" or "official attempts.

"

Speaking at the same conference, opposition activist Pavel Latushko, in turn, noted that "there were no official contacts, we mean exactly those official." The Belarusian opposition leaders declined to provide further details.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has earlier dismissed Latushko's allegations of unofficial contacts between Moscow and the Belarusian opposition as a "complete lie."

Belarus has been facing anti-government protests since early August, when the opposition refused to recognize incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection. The EU has also rejected the election results and slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials whom it holds accountable for quelling the protests.

Political novice Tikhanovskaya, who came in second in the election, fled to Lithuania, from where she continues rallying support from European leaders. She has already met with many EU heads of state and government.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Visit Same Belarus Lithuania August October From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

51 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.