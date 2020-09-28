UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Supports Individual Sanctions Against Lukashenko Supporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:01 PM

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Supports Individual Sanctions Against Lukashenko Supporters

Former Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday that she approved of targeted and individual sanctions against supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday that she approved of targeted and individual sanctions against supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I am not suggesting the introduction of general, sectoral economic sanctions. I am worried that private companies and innocent people may suffer. Therefore, I am in favor of targeted individual sanctions against specific individuals and enterprises that support or finance the Lukashenko regime," Tikhanovskaya said.

Belarusians who were unhappy with the official results of the August 9 presidential election that secured the incumbent leader's sixth consecutive term have been protesting for over a month now. Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, with more than 6,700 people were detained at the time.

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the UK government was preparing to impose sanctions against Belarus based on alleged human rights violations committed by Lukashenko's government. The EU has also been mulling the possibility of introducing sanctions against Belarusians who were behind the violence against protesters. However, the EU foreign Affairs Council so far failed to agree on a Belarus sanctions list. According to High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrel, the sanctions will be discussed by EU leaders at their next summit.

Notably, Baltic states have included multiple Belarusian officials to their sanctions lists.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation. Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Police Moscow European Union United Kingdom Belarus May August Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Share of manufactured exports in RAK&#039;s total ..

18 minutes ago

SCCI discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation wit ..

18 minutes ago

UAE taking proactive steps to reduce food waste: M ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Life on Mars will be revolutionary, start a ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister reviews progress on economic zones ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.