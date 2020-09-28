Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Supports Individual Sanctions Against Lukashenko Supporters

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Monday that she approved of targeted and individual sanctions against supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I am not suggesting the introduction of general, sectoral economic sanctions. I am worried that private companies and innocent people may suffer. Therefore, I am in favor of targeted individual sanctions against specific individuals and enterprises that support or finance the Lukashenko regime," Tikhanovskaya said.

Belarusians who were unhappy with the official results of the August 9 presidential election that secured the incumbent leader's sixth consecutive term have been protesting for over a month now. Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, with more than 6,700 people were detained at the time.

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the UK government was preparing to impose sanctions against Belarus based on alleged human rights violations committed by Lukashenko's government. The EU has also been mulling the possibility of introducing sanctions against Belarusians who were behind the violence against protesters. However, the EU foreign Affairs Council so far failed to agree on a Belarus sanctions list. According to High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrel, the sanctions will be discussed by EU leaders at their next summit.

Notably, Baltic states have included multiple Belarusian officials to their sanctions lists.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation. Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.