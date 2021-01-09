Belarus' Tikhanovskaya to Address German Ruling Party on Jan. 16

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Belarus' opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will address Germany's ruling Christian Democrats at a party congress on January 16, according to the program.

Tikhanovskaya will speak on the second day of the gathering, after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz address the 1,001 delegates during CDU's first ever virtual leadership contest.

The congress will pick the conservative party's next chairman, who will be in a very strong position to become a new Federal chancellor following September's general election.

There are three candidates running for CDU's top job. Polls put businessman Friedrich Merz slightly ahead of North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet and the parliament's foreign affairs committee chairman Norbert Roettgen.