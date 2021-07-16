UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Tikhanovskaya To Begin US Visit On Sunday For 'High-Level' Meetings

Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Friday that she will travel to the United States on July 18 on a working visit

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Friday that she will travel to the United States on July 18 on a working visit.

"I'm glad to announce my visit to the US starting on July 18: I plan to visit Washington D.C, New York, California. I will meet high-level officials, politicians, experts, diaspora. I'm coming to seek support for Belarus, discuss possible resolution of the crisis, & the US role in it," Tikhanovskaya said in a message posted on Twitter.

According to the politician's press service, the visit's agenda is still under discussion and more information about specific meetings will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Following the last August's presidential campaign and mass protests in Belarus, Tikhanovskaya, who is currently based in Lithuania, emerged as one of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition and its chief representative abroad, where she meets with foreign leaders and high-ranking officials to discuss the situation in the country.

