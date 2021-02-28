UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya To Visit Finland, Portugal, Switzerland From March 1-10

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya to Visit Finland, Portugal, Switzerland From March 1-10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former Belarusian presidential candidate in exile whom the opposition claims to be the true victor, announced on Sunday a series of visits to Finland, Portugal, and Switzerland from March 1-10.

Tikhanovskaya will first travel to Finland from March 1-4 to "discuss the situation in Belarus and Finland's support of the Belarusian civil society," the statement on her website read. The agenda includes meetings with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, among other officials.

"After Finland, on March 4-7, [Tikhanovskaya] will visit Portugal ... On March 7-10, the leader of democratic Belarus will visit Switzerland to meet the UN and the Swiss parliament representatives," the statement read.

While in Portugal, Tikhanovskaya will meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva and ex-President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, according to the statement.

During the meetings with European politicians, Tikhanovskaya will discuss the crisis in Belarus, including the riots, and the ways in which she thinks the European Union can support Belarusian human rights activists and independent media.

Since the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko entering his sixth term, Belarus has been engulfed in a nationwide unrest, with the opposition rejecting the official results, according to which, Lukashenko gathered over 80 percent of the vote, and claiming electoral fraud.

Some Western countries condemned the violent suppression of rallies by the government's security forces and imposed sanctions on a number of Belarusian officials, deemed responsible for violence and alleged fraud. Tikhanovskaya, in turn, fled to Lithuania and has been rallying support from Western countries ever since. 

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Riots United Nations Parliament Vote Civil Society European Union Visit Santos Belarus Portugal Switzerland Finland Lithuania March August Sunday Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA starts formal operation of new enhanced genera ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

2 hours ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

4 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

4 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.