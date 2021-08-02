Belarus' Timanovskaya Did Not Get in Touch With Austrian Diplomats Regarding Asylum-Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who refuses to fly back to her homeland, did not get in contact with the embassy in Tokyo to request asylum.

"We are aware of the media reports, but this athlete did not get in touch with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo. In general, the foreign ministry states that a request for asylum can only be filed directly and only in the country, in this case in Austria," the foreign ministry explained.