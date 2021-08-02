UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Timanovskaya Did Not Get In Touch With Austrian Diplomats Regarding Asylum-Vienna

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:50 PM

Belarus' Timanovskaya Did Not Get in Touch With Austrian Diplomats Regarding Asylum-Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who refuses to fly back to her homeland, did not get in contact with the embassy in Tokyo to request asylum.

"We are aware of the media reports, but this athlete did not get in touch with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo. In general, the foreign ministry states that a request for asylum can only be filed directly and only in the country, in this case in Austria," the foreign ministry explained.

Related Topics

Tokyo Austria Olympics Media

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif rejects ‘fake news’ of his deci ..

Shehbaz Sharif rejects ‘fake news’ of his decision to resign from PML-N Pres ..

2 minutes ago
 Malicious campaign against Pakistan: FO strongly c ..

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health approves use of Sinopharm vacci ..

Ministry of Health approves use of Sinopharm vaccine for 3-17 age group

36 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive begins in different districts tod ..

Anti-polio drive begins in different districts today

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 4, 858 new cases of Coronavirus

51 minutes ago
 NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in th ..

NCOC will discuss surge in Coronavirus surge in the country

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.