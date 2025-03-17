Belarus To Adopt Housing Construction Program For 2026-2030 Soon
Published March 17, 2025
The state housing construction program for 2026-2030 will be adopted in Belarus soon, Inna Pinkovskaya, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Construction and Housing Policy - Head of the Housing Policy Directorate at the Architecture and Construction Ministry, said in the latest episode of BelTA’s project “The Nation Speaks”
On 13 March of this year Belarus’ Council of Ministers decided to approve the Concept of State Housing Policy of Belarus until 2030. According to Inna Pinkovskaya, the Architecture and Construction Ministry and other stakeholders are expected to approve a detailed action plan to the concept within two months.
Therefore, the plan will be drawn up within two months, she added. It will clearly specify what regulatory documents should be adopted.
“The plan will spell the regulatory legal acts that will need to be adopted as part of the concept,” Inna Pinkovskaya said. “One of the documents will be the state housing construction program for the next five years. It will define specific figures: how much we will build, what kind of housing we will build, for which categories of citizens.”
