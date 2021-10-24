Belarus to Airlift Humanitarian Aid to Tajikistan - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Belarusian military pilots will send more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"Military pilots to deliver humanitarian aid to Tajikistan.

Belarusian rescuers have already loaded more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid into the Il-76MD military transport aircraft at the airport in (the town of) Machulishchy," the ministry said in a statement.

The cargo includes power generators, tents, food and medical products, the statement read, adding that the Belarusian military aircraft is heading for the Tajik city of Hisor.

The emergencies ministry, in turn, said that the list of goods offered as humanitarian aid was worked out with the Tajik side. The aid is valued at over $410,000.