Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Belarus will allow the transit of Ukrainian grain though its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Guterres received Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yury Ambrazevich.

"The Deputy Foreign Minister informed the Secretary General that Belarus will accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its own territory for export from Lithuanian harbours," the statement said.

Ambrazevich also "reiterated the requests from his government to be able (to) export its own fertilizer products, which are currently subject to sanctions," Guterres' office added.