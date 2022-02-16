(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Belarus will analyze the situation with Ukraine's ban on railway transit of Belarus fertilizers and take adequate response measures, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"We are carefully studying all the decisions that any country takes in relation to Belarus and developing adequate response measures.

In this situation, we carefully analyze the situation and will take adequate steps," Makei told a press conference.