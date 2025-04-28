(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vadim Ipatov will take part in ceremonial events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the country’s reunification in Ho Chi Minh on 28-30 April.

During the visit, the Belarusian delegation is set to meet with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tr?n Thanh M?n and members of other parliamentary delegations, BelTA reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Aleksei Vasilyev will also join the delegation.