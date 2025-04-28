Open Menu

Belarus To Attend Events To Mark 50th Anniversary Of Southern Vietnam's Liberation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Belarus to attend events to mark 50th anniversary of Southern Vietnam's liberation

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vadim Ipatov will take part in ceremonial events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the country’s reunification in Ho Chi Minh on 28-30 April.

During the visit, the Belarusian delegation is set to meet with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tr?n Thanh M?n and members of other parliamentary delegations, BelTA reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Aleksei Vasilyev will also join the delegation.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

14 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

14 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

14 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

14 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

15 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

15 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

15 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

15 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

17 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World