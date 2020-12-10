UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Ban People From Leaving Country Via Ground Checkpoints In 10 Days Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

Belarus to Ban People From Leaving Country Via Ground Checkpoints in 10 Days Over COVID-19

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Belarusian authorities have decided to temporarily ban people from leaving the country via ground checkpoints with the move entering into force 10 days later, the government's decree said.

"[It was decided] to temporarily ban Belarusian citizens as well as foreigners with a permit for permanent or temporary residence in the Republic of Belarus from crossing the border via ground checkpoints," the decree said on Wednesday.

The ban will apply to road, railway and river crossings. The measure may be lifted in extraordinary cases by the border services.

More Stories From World

