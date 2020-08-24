UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Be 1st To Receive Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Lukashenko's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:23 PM

Belarus to Be 1st to Receive Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Lukashenko's Office

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Belarus would become the first country to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus produced in Russia, Lukashenko's office said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Belarus would become the first country to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus produced in Russia, Lukashenko's office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko and Putin had a phone conversation, discussing, in particular, the issues of combating the coronavirus infection.

"The heads of state discussed the coronavirus-related issues and agreed that citizens of Belarus will voluntarily take part in the third stage of trials of the Russian vaccine. Belarus will also be the first country to receive this vaccine," Lukashenko's office said, as quoted by state agency Belta.

Lukashenko and Putin also discussed by phone the situation inside Belarus and "on the external circuit", especially in the western direction, the office also said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India Hopes to Sign Contract to Produce Russia's K ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt launches scores of poultry, livestock proj ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner visits route of main procession of Mu ..

2 minutes ago

Trincao, Rui Silva get maiden Portugal call-ups

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate Ajman Polic ..

11 minutes ago

Iran Interested in New Military Cooperation Agreem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.