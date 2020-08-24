(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Belarus would become the first country to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus produced in Russia, Lukashenko's office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko and Putin had a phone conversation, discussing, in particular, the issues of combating the coronavirus infection.

"The heads of state discussed the coronavirus-related issues and agreed that citizens of Belarus will voluntarily take part in the third stage of trials of the Russian vaccine. Belarus will also be the first country to receive this vaccine," Lukashenko's office said, as quoted by state agency Belta.

Lukashenko and Putin also discussed by phone the situation inside Belarus and "on the external circuit", especially in the western direction, the office also said.