Belarus To Become 1st Country To Receive Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

Belarus will become the first country to receive Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Belarus will become the first country to receive Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Belarus will be the first country to receive the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus," Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

