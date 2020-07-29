Belarus to Beef Up Security During Mass Events - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov said on Wednesday that the republic would tighten security during public events, including those related to the presidential elections in the country, since there were snipers, demolition men and IT experts among the Russians detained near Minsk.

Earlier in the day, Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons, who had been detained on suspicion of planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote, were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained near the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported. At the same time, according to the report, earlier information was received about the arrival in Belarus of "more than 200 militants to destabilize the situation during the election campaign.

" On Wednesday evening, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called an urgent meeting with members of the country's Security Council in connection with this detention.

According to Belta, Ravkov said after the meeting that Lukashenko had drawn attention to the security of mass events, including those related to the election campaign.

"Because the organizational structure of the detained people clearly traces certain directions ” snipers, demolition men, IT specialists. Taking this into account, a number of organizational measures will be taken to tighten security," Ravkov said.

He added that "all subsequent information that will appear will be communicated in a timely manner, the public will be informed."