Belarus To Begin Nationwide Discussion Of New Draft Constitution Next Week - Minsk
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:10 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Belarus will begin a nationwide discussion of the coutnry's new constitution draft next week, Igor Sergienko, the head the presidential office, said on Thursday.
"It has been decided that we will begin the nationwide discussion of the draft constitution next week," Sergienko said, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.