Belarus To Boost Security At Lithuanian Border Amid US Tanks Deployment - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

Belarus to Boost Security at Lithuanian Border Amid US Tanks Deployment - Defense Minister

Belarus will respond to US armored vehicles deployment to Lithuania and NATO Defender Europe 2020 military drills, including through boosting security at the border with Lithuania, Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov said on Monday

"A range of decisions have been made, ...

in cooperation with the head of state, which will allow us to boost effort for adequately responding to group's actions at the neighboring territory. This will be measures for arms control, sending groups of inspectors to the bordering territory, boosting intelligence tasks ... Measures for strengthening [security] at the Belarusian state border will be taken, the numbers of ground forces in Lithuania's direction will be increased," Ravkov said at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko.

