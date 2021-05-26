UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Close Embassy In Canada - Legal Registry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belarus will shut down its embassy in Canada, according to a government decree registered in the country's legal documents database on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarus will shut down its embassy in Canada, according to a government decree registered in the country's legal documents database on Tuesday.

According to the registry, the act's title is On Closing the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Canada.

It is issued by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus on May 22, 2021, under the number 287.

The decree's text is expected to be published on the national legal website in the early hours of Wednesday, after which the document will enter force.

In April, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Belarus would close embassies in several countries, where their work is not accompanied by sufficient economic returns.

