Belarus To Continue Joint Combat Duty For Air Defense With Russia - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Belarusian armed forces will continue joint combat duty for air defense with Russia and patrolling the air borders of the Union State in 2021-2022, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"In the new 2021/2022 academic year ... the tasks of joint combat duty for the air defense of Belarus and Russia, as well as patrolling the air borders of the Union State will continue," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

