MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Belarus will conduct a planned disconnection of the first power unit of its Astravets nuclear power plant (NPP) on March 10, in accordance with the program of experimental and industrial operation, the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Belarusian NPP, which was in an experimental run after its launch in November, was reconnected to the grid after a planned shutdown.

"In accordance with the program of the stage of experimental and industrial operation, on March 10, the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP will be disconnected from the grid to research xenon transient processes in the reactor unit, with the reduction of its power to the minimum controllable level," the press service wrote on Telegram.

The ministry added that this experiment was necessary to identify the neutron-physical characteristics of the reactor's radiation zone.

The Belarusian NPP is a joint Russian-Belarusian project, with the construction under the supervision of a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear agency. The plant has two reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 Megawatt. The second unit is expected to become fully operational in 2022. The plant has passed all the standardized tests required by the International Atomic Energy Agency.