Belarus to Draft New Foreign Policy Concept by Year End - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A new concept of Belarus' foreign policy will be drafted by the end of the year with account taken of the modern challenges and threats, foreign minister Vladimir Makei announced on Friday.

"We believe that at the current stage there is a clear need to draft a new foreign policy concept for the Republic of Belarus, as we see that the world has changed dramatically .

.. So, taking into consideration the new challenges and threats that keep emerging and certainly can emerge in the near future, it is clearly necessary to change some approaches in the foreign policy of the Republic of Belarus ... I think we will draft this document within a year," Makei told reporters.