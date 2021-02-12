UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Draft New Foreign Policy Concept By Year End - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Belarus to Draft New Foreign Policy Concept by Year End - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A new concept of Belarus' foreign policy will be drafted by the end of the year with account taken of the modern challenges and threats, foreign minister Vladimir Makei announced on Friday.

"We believe that at the current stage there is a clear need to draft a new foreign policy concept for the Republic of Belarus, as we see that the world has changed dramatically .

.. So, taking into consideration the new challenges and threats that keep emerging and certainly can emerge in the near future, it is clearly necessary to change some approaches in the foreign policy of the Republic of Belarus ... I think we will draft this document within a year," Makei told reporters.

Related Topics

World Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

10 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

33 minutes ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

58 minutes ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.