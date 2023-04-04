Belarus to Emphasize Partnership With Russia, China in National Security Concept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Belarus will reaffirm that its foreign policy is based on allied relations with Russia and strengthening partnership with China in its new national security concept, according to a draft published on Monday.

"Its (Belarusian) foreign policy activity ensures the implementation of an independent course in the international arena. It is based on strategic allied relations with the Russian Federation, comprehensive cooperation with other friendly states within the framework of integration associations with the participation of the Republic of Belarus, strengthening the strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China and multifaceted interaction with other states that respect our views and interests," the draft concept said.

The document also noted that Belarus is a full-fledged subject of international relations and an integral element of the system of regional and international security.

At the same time, Minsk considers encroachment on territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order, as well as sanctions to be the main threats to its national security.

Its allied relations with Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) contribute to ensuring the military security of Belarus, which is sufficient for defense purposes, the draft said.

Additionally, Belarus is planning to maintain a pragmatic dialogue with the EU and the US with a view to lifting sanctions and as a way to protect itself against external threats, the document read.

"Measures to protect against external threats to national security are focused on the following areas: ... maintaining a pragmatic dialogue with the states and structures of the European Union, the United States and other Western countries on issues of mutual interest, in particular, in order to abolish discriminatory measures against Belarus, individuals and legal entities and normalize relations," the draft concept said.

The project has been approved by the Belarusian Security Council and presented for public discussion with the involvement of experts and academics.