Belarus to Establish Special-Purpose Battalion to Combat Interior Sabotage - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Belarus will establish a new special-purpose battalion in the near future to combat sabotage and reconnaissance groups as well as intercept illegal armed units, the Belarusian deputy interior minister and commander of the country's internal troops, Nikolay Karpenkov, said on Saturday.

"We are establishing a large unit, a special-purpose battalion, which will be located in Minsk, to combat sabotage and reconnaissance groups, illegal armed formations, and, if necessary, conduct military and radioelectronic intelligence," Karpenkov told the Spetsnaz magazine.

The official also said that the unit would be created before the end of 2022, and that it would reinforce combat potential and capabilities of the country's interior troops.