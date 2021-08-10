UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Evaluate New Sanctions Imposed By US, UK, Canada - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Belarus to Evaluate New Sanctions Imposed by US, UK, Canada - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Belarus will thoroughly evaluate new sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada and will take adequate retaliatory measures, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the unilateral coercive measures taken by the United States of America, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Canada against the Republic of Belarus on August 9," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Minsk will "thoroughly evaluate" new sanctions and take "adequate response measures."

Belarus supports dialogue with the West that is based on norms of international law and is not built on sanctions, the ministry added.

