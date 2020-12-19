UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Focus On EAEU Integration During CIS Chairmanship In 2021 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:14 PM

Belarus to Focus on EAEU Integration During CIS Chairmanship in 2021 - Foreign Ministry

Belarus is planning to center its upcoming chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) around work on the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Belarus is planning to center its upcoming chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) around work on the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday.

Makei has held a meeting with CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service.

"The sides paid special attention to the goals and objectives of Belarus' CIS chairmanship in 2021, discussed the agenda of prospective multi-level contacts and events within the organization ... The minister noted that special focus is planned to be made on the integration processes in the CIS and the EAEU, as well as the implementation of projects in knowledge-intensive industries," the press service said.

Makei has also informed Lebedev about the preparatory work carried out by Minsk for the upcoming chairmanship, including the drafts of the concept of the Belarusian chairmanship and an action plan for its implementation.

The sides also agreed to include a number of proposals, voiced on Friday during the meeting of the Council of Heads of the CIS member states.

The rotational CIS chairmanship will be passed on to Belarus from Uzbekistan in 2021, while Kazakhstan will act as a co-chair.

The Commonwealth of Independent States includes Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Russia, the last five of which are also members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Moldova From

Recent Stories

India trying to divert world attention from atroci ..

17 minutes ago

Palijo laments PPP for bringing service delivery i ..

17 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

31 minutes ago

Armed Man in Georgian Capital Threatening to Deton ..

31 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

40 minutes ago

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single c ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.