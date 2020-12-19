Belarus to Focus on EAEU Integration During CIS Chairmanship in 2021 - Foreign Ministry

Belarus is planning to center its upcoming chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) around work on the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Belarus is planning to center its upcoming chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) around work on the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday.

Makei has held a meeting with CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service.

"The sides paid special attention to the goals and objectives of Belarus' CIS chairmanship in 2021, discussed the agenda of prospective multi-level contacts and events within the organization ... The minister noted that special focus is planned to be made on the integration processes in the CIS and the EAEU, as well as the implementation of projects in knowledge-intensive industries," the press service said.

Makei has also informed Lebedev about the preparatory work carried out by Minsk for the upcoming chairmanship, including the drafts of the concept of the Belarusian chairmanship and an action plan for its implementation.

The sides also agreed to include a number of proposals, voiced on Friday during the meeting of the Council of Heads of the CIS member states.

The rotational CIS chairmanship will be passed on to Belarus from Uzbekistan in 2021, while Kazakhstan will act as a co-chair.

The Commonwealth of Independent States includes Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Russia, the last five of which are also members of the Eurasian Economic Union.