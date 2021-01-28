Belarus to Give Strong Assessment of Anti-State Posts by EU Ambassadors - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Belarus will give a "strong assessment" of the actions of some European ambassadors in Minsk who posted information that the Belarusian government regards as affronts to its sovereignty, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"We can see that some ambassadors who represent the European Union have placed information or posts of a specific anti-state orientation. We have not yet reacted to these facts, but we are tracking them. And be assured that we will give an extremely specific, and objective, and strong assessment of the sort of facts," Makei said at a press conference.

The minister added that ambassadors should promote cooperation, otherwise their professionalism would be in question.

"If this does not happen, if an ambassador takes an ambiguously hostile position toward the authorities of the receiving state, this means that this is a wrong ambassador or such an ambassador should not occupy his post," Makei said.

Belarus entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner. Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and crackdown on the opposition. A number of the European embassies in Minsk, including the Lithuanian embassy, appear to cover political developments in Belarus in a subjective way.