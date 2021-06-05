UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Go To Court For Compensation Of Losses Over Ryanair Incident - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:47 PM

Belarus will defend in court its right to vie for compensation over the losses incurred in connection with the Ryanair incident, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Belarus will defend in court its right to vie for compensation over the losses incurred in connection with the Ryanair incident, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"We are confident that we are right and are ready to defend our interests in court.

I believe we will be able to obtain compensation for all the damage caused to us," Golovchenko said in an interview with state broadcaster Belarus 1.

He added that Belarusian authorities have met with representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization and insisted on a fair and objective investigation into the incident.

