Belarus To Help Libya Introduce Advanced Mining Technologies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Belarus will help Libya introduce advanced mining technologies. This and other matters were discussed during the official visit to Libya of the Belarusian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich.

“The communiqué spells out the area of ??work and key targets that need to be promptly achieved in agriculture, food security, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutics, personnel training and human capital development, emergency prevention and response. It also lays out what should be included in cooperation roadmaps in the future and Names organizations responsible for implementing the tasks. For several weeks, we will work hard in a remote mode to compile action algorithms and might also work through possible contracts,” Viktor Karankevich said,BelTA reports citing the Belarus 1 tv channel.

In addition to assistance with introducing advanced mining technologies, Belarus will also supply modern equipment for the mining industry, as well as healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, medicines, equipment, and consumables.

There are plans to exchange experience in the field of healthcare and consider treating patients from Libya in Belarus.

An agreement was also reached to create a joint contact group to coordinate cooperation. The parties discussed the supply of Belarusian equipment, trucks, fire engines, garbage trucks and buses. In addition, a number of assembly factories and service centers are to be set up in Benghazi.

Memorandums of understanding in a number of areas were signed during the visit. Negotiations with the head of the Libyan government were also held. On the evening of 10 March, the Belarusian delegation was received by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army.

