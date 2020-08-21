Belarus to Hold Drills in Grodno Region From August 28-31 - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarus will hold tactic drills in the Grodno region from August 28-31, the press service of the Defense Ministry said Friday.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said there was interference in the country's internal affairs, which prompted him to order drills in the areas close to the country's western borders.

The drills will include tanks, artillery, airborne and other forces.