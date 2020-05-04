Belarus to Hold Presidential Election Not Later Than End of August - President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus will not postpone the presidential election and will have it before the end of August deadline despite the pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"We have no reason to postpone them [the election] here; there is no constitutional way to postpone these elections.

Therefore, we will hold elections, we will determine the date in the near future. It will most definitely be held in the summer. The deadline is the end of August," Lukashenko said during a video conference call with Moldovan President Igor Dodon, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Lidia Ermoshina, the head of the country's Central Electoral Commission, has previously told Sputnik that August 30 is the only possible date to hold the 2020 presidential election.