Belarus To Hold Presidential Election On August 9 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:33 PM

Belarus to Hold Presidential Election on August 9 - Reports

The Belarusian lower house supported on Friday the Central Election Commission's offer and scheduled the presidential election for August 9, the Belta state news agency reported

The head of the commission, Lidia Yermoshina, invited the lawmakers at their extraordinary session earlier in the day to choose August 9 as the date of the vote.

The head of the commission, Lidia Yermoshina, invited the lawmakers at their extraordinary session earlier in the day to choose August 9 as the date of the vote.

She told Sputnik on Thursday that four dates were considered: August 9, 16, 23 and 30.

