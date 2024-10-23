Open Menu

Belarus To Hold Presidential Vote On January 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 26

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Belarus will hold a presidential election on January 26, the election commission said on Wednesday.

Belarus, a key ally of Russia, has been ruled since 1994 by strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, who has eliminated all forms of opposition and in February 2022 allowed Russia's army to launch its military offensive on Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

The election commission said in a statement on social media that parliament had approved the date of the vote.

Critics accuse Lukashenko, expected to run again, of presiding over an increasingly authoritarian country, restricting human rights and jailing political opponents.

The last presidential election in 2020 was marred by allegations of fraud, triggering weeks of massive protests.

Thousands were arrested or fled the country in the face of a brutal crackdown.

Lukashenko's 2020 challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, claimed victory but was also forced to leave the country.

Related Topics

Election Army Ukraine Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Social Media Belarus January February 2020 All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

23 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

13 hours ago
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

13 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

13 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

13 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

13 hours ago

More Stories From World