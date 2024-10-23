Belarus To Hold Presidential Vote On January 26
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Belarus will hold a presidential election on January 26, four and a half years after widespread allegations of vote rigging in the last ballot led to mass protests.
Belarus, a key ally of Russia, has been ruled since 1994 by strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, who has eliminated all forms of opposition and jailed hundreds of critics and protestors.
The election commission said in a statement on social media that parliament had approved the date of the vote, which the opposition said it would be a "sham".
Critics accuse Lukashenko, expected to run again, of violating human rights and jailing opponents during his three-decade rule, which has grown increasingly authoritarian.
The 2020 vote was marred by allegations of fraud, triggering weeks of massive protests on the streets of the capital Minsk and across the country.
Thousands were arrested or fled abroad in the face of a brutal crackdown by security services and riot police.
Lukashenko's 2020 challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, claimed victory but was also forced to leave the country.
Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday dismissed the upcoming vote as a "sham with no real electoral process, conducted in an atmosphere of terror".
"No alternative candidates or observers will be allowed. We call on Belarusians and the international community to reject this farce," she said on X.
Tikhanovskaya's husband, a prominent opposition figure, is still in prison after being jailed ahead of the 2020 vote when he announced he planned to stand against Lukashenko.
Belarus has around 1,300 political prisoners, according to the Viasna human rights group.
Rights groups say the state's repressive tactics have intensified.
Lukashenko in February 2022 allowed Russia's army to launch its military offensive on Ukraine from Belarusian territory.
The West has sanctioned Belarus over what the US Treasury Department called "the regime's blatantly corrupt, destabilizing and anti-democratic acts", including its support for Russia.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
Iran's Pezeshkian urges BRICS members to help 'end the war' in Gaza, Lebanon7 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end February26 minutes ago
-
Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa56 minutes ago
-
WHO says 'intense bombardment' halts Gaza polio vaccinations1 hour ago
-
Israel strikes Lebanon's Tyre after evacuation warnings1 hour ago
-
Putin touts 'multipolar world order' at flagship BRICS summit1 hour ago
-
BRICS should develop own language models1 hour ago
-
Far-right gains in EU make Spain a migration outlier1 hour ago
-
King Charles winds up Australia trip, flies to Samoa summit2 hours ago
-
Tokyo Metro shares rocket on debut2 hours ago
-
Mourinho reunion a reminder of how little has changed for mediocre Man Utd2 hours ago
-
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional tensions2 hours ago