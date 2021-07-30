UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Hold Referendum On Constitutional Amendments No Later Than Feb 2022- Lukashenko

Belarus will hold the referendum on amendments to the national constitution no later than February 2022, President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Belarus will hold the referendum on amendments to the national constitution no later than February 2022, President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday.

"We currently see very many attempts to promote fake information on the matter [plans related to the referendum].

I will stress once again that we made a decision, in discussions at the All Belarusian People's Assembly, that the referendum should be held no later than next February, and this will be so," Lukashenko said.

