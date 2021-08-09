UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Hold Referendum On Constitutional Amendments Transparently - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:16 PM

Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitutional Amendments Transparently - Lukashenko

Belarus will hold the referendum on constitutional amendments transparently, since it has nothing to hide, President Alexander Lukashenko assured on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus will hold the referendum on constitutional amendments transparently, since it has nothing to hide, President Alexander Lukashenko assured on Monday.

"We have nothing to hide, we must hold the referendum on the constitution which will be drafted at the presidential level, since he presents this project �� in a transparent and fair level.

We will release it for public examination. People will read the constitution. Perhaps, we will have to introduce some changes after it is put to a nationwide discussion, prior to the referendum. Everything will be done in a democratic manner," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Belarus will hold the referendum on amendments to the national constitution no later than February 2022, Lukashenko assured earlier this summer.

Related Topics

Belarus February

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

8 minutes ago
 Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in ..

Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in Tokyo

36 seconds ago
 62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

38 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanu ..

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanukovych, Son on Interpol Wanted ..

39 seconds ago
 Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggl ..

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle

13 minutes ago
 Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts ..

Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts after 6-year ban

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.