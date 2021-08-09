Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitutional Amendments Transparently - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarus will hold the referendum on constitutional amendments transparently, since it has nothing to hide, President Alexander Lukashenko assured on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus will hold the referendum on constitutional amendments transparently, since it has nothing to hide, President Alexander Lukashenko assured on Monday.

"We have nothing to hide, we must hold the referendum on the constitution which will be drafted at the presidential level, since he presents this project �� in a transparent and fair level.

We will release it for public examination. People will read the constitution. Perhaps, we will have to introduce some changes after it is put to a nationwide discussion, prior to the referendum. Everything will be done in a democratic manner," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Belarus will hold the referendum on amendments to the national constitution no later than February 2022, Lukashenko assured earlier this summer.