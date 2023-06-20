UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Host Conference On Eurasian Security In October - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Belarus will host an international conference on Eurasian security this autumn to discuss ways out of the current security crisis, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Tuesday

"I would like to note that from October 26-27, 2023, we intend to hold in Minsk a massive international conference 'Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World.' We plan to invite a wide range of participant countries to discuss ways out of the current crisis, the crisis of global and regional security, and to outline the prospects of security in our Eurasian space," Aleinik told reporters.

The minister added that Minsk has set out to "arrange a frank multilateral discussion which would facilitate bridging and search of compromise solutions."

The announcement was made following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) foreign ministers' meeting in Minsk, as Belarus is holding the rotating presidency of the bloc. The regional security organization comprises six former Soviet republics � Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

