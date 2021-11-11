UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Implement Firmest Measures To Prevent Conflict On Border - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:43 PM

Belarus to Implement Firmest Measures to Prevent Conflict on Border - Foreign Minister

Belarus will take the most decisive measures to prevent a conflict on the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus will take the most decisive measures to prevent a conflict on the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We totally would not like any conflicts to arise on our territory and we will try to do everything to prevent this, and certainly, the firmest measures will be taken," Makei said.

The minister also noted that further developments on the border are unpredictable.

"Today the world is so unpredictable, primarily due to some ad hoc reacting to emerging challenges and threats from our European partners, that it is impossible to say something definite," Makei said.

Related Topics

World Vladimir Putin Belarus Turkish Lira Border From

Recent Stories

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate tra ..

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate transit trade

8 minutes ago
 New Bond film continues to lead Chinese box office ..

New Bond film continues to lead Chinese box office

19 seconds ago
 Belarus' Lower Chamber Unaware of Any Initiatives ..

Belarus' Lower Chamber Unaware of Any Initiatives to Recognize Abkhazia, South O ..

20 seconds ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11th Nov, 2021

Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11th Nov, 2021

22 seconds ago
 Armenian Police Detain Protesters in Front of Gove ..

Armenian Police Detain Protesters in Front of Government Building

6 minutes ago
 'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.