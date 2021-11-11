Belarus to Implement Firmest Measures to Prevent Conflict on Border - Foreign Minister

Belarus will take the most decisive measures to prevent a conflict on the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus will take the most decisive measures to prevent a conflict on the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We totally would not like any conflicts to arise on our territory and we will try to do everything to prevent this, and certainly, the firmest measures will be taken," Makei said.

The minister also noted that further developments on the border are unpredictable.

"Today the world is so unpredictable, primarily due to some ad hoc reacting to emerging challenges and threats from our European partners, that it is impossible to say something definite," Makei said.