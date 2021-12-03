Belarus to Impose Sanctions Against Western States in Next Few Days - Prime Minister

Belarus will introduce retaliatory economic sanctions against Western countries in the next few days, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Belarus will introduce retaliatory economic sanctions against Western countries in the next few days, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

"We have developed and will introduce in the coming days a set of economic responses to the restrictive actions that have been taken against our country," Golovchenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.