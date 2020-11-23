Belarus to Impose Sanctions on High-Ranking EU Officials - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Minsk will slap sanctions on high-ranking officials of the European Union, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Sunday.

On November 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting on foreign policy in Minsk.

"At the meeting, we also discussed our response measures in connection with the steps taken by our European partners about a week ago. You know that the European Union has imposed additional sanctions against 15 people. Today, when we were discussing the situation, we were forced to state that we will also expand our personal sanctions lists, which will include representatives of the leadership of the European Union, and the leadership of a number of European countries," Makei told the Belarus 1 tv Station.

The EU had imposed sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials in early October. The union has then expanded the list, which now also includes Lukashenko. The sanctioned officials are prohibited from visiting the EU countries. Moreover, the measures envision a freeze of assets in the EU.

The union is planning to further expand sanctions against Belarus.