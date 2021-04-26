UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Keep Embassies In EU, Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Belarus to Keep Embassies in EU, Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Belarusian embassies in the European Union and Ukraine will stay open despite the planned cuts in diplomatic presence abroad, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Sunday.

"We will close embassies in places where keeping them is not profitable...

But it does not concern European countries, Ukraine, etcetera," he told state television channel ONT.

He admitted that it would be hard to reopen a diplomatic mission once it was shut, "and that is why we continue working with all countries, although we will take note of how they treat us," Makei added.

The top Belarusian diplomat announced the plans to close "several" embassies in early April. He said Belarus would look at trade and export figures when considering which ones to abolish.

More Stories From World

