Belarus To Launch E-visa Service On 20 March
E-visa service will be available on the E-Pasluga website starting 20 March, Svetlana Karanevich, the head of the e-commerce department at the National Center for Electronic Services (NCES), said at a press conference
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) E-visa service will be available on the E-Pasluga website starting 20 March, Svetlana Karanevich, the head of the e-commerce department at the National Center for Electronic Services (NCES), said at a press conference.
The National Center for Electronic Services has completed the work on the e-visa project and will launch the new e-service on the E-Pasluga website on 20 March. The project has been implemented jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and provides an opportunity to apply for an entry e-visa to the Republic of Belarus. The service is meant for non-residents of the Republic of Belarus.
The e-visa service can be accessed via non-strict authentication (using login and password or using external authentication services (Google, Apple).The customer shall receive an e-visa issue notice and a pdf-file of the e-visa in the form as approved by the visa regulations.
For the e-visa verification purposes, an applicant shall need to scan the QR code of the e-visa in the E-Pasluga mobile application.
The amendments to the Belarusian visa regulations will come into force on 20 March, in accordance with Resolution No. 953 of the Council of Ministers of 16 December 2024 “On Amendments to Resolution No.1065 of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus of 15 July 2010”, including the issuance of entry e-visas to the Republic of Belarus through the national automated information system.
With the launch of the e-visa service, the National Center for Electronic Services expresses the hope for a significant expansion of the geography of users of the Unified Portal of Electronic Services.
