Belarus To Launch Industrial Production Of Sputnik V On March 30-31 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belarus to Launch Industrial Production of Sputnik V on March 30-31 - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Belarus will launch the industrial production of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, in late March, and a trial batch is already undergoing examination in Russia, Belarusian Deputy Health Minister Dmitry Cherednichenko said.

"On February 26, the first batch was released, the so-called validation batch [of Sputnik V vaccines] - 15,000 ampules, which are now undergoing examination at the Russian Gamaleya Institute for stability, efficacy, and so on. And from March 30-31, we [Belarus] will already start producing the vaccine and it is planned that ... 500,000 doses per month [will be produced]," the health official told the ONT broadcaster in an interview, aired on Sunday.

