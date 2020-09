Belarus to Launch Nuclear Power Plant on November 7 - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant will be launched on November 7, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant will be launched on November 7, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to the Telegram channel, the president said this at a meeting with Belarusian politicians.