UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Let US Access Dual Citizen Detained Over Plotting Coup 'Based On Circumstances'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Belarus to Let US Access Dual Citizen Detained Over Plotting Coup 'Based on Circumstances'

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Belarus will consider all available evidence before deciding whether to grant US diplomats consular access to dual national Yuri Zenkovich, who was detained over the weekend on suspicion of plotting against President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Russian internal security agency FSB and the Belarusian state security committee announced the arrest of Zenkovich and Belarusian citizen Alexander Feduta, who, allegedly, planned to stage an armed coup in the country and assassinate Lukashenko. The US embassy in Belarus told Sputnik that it had requested consular access to Zenkovich.

"The special services in charge are dealing with the situation.

We will be in contact with the relevant institutions where he is being held, and we will act according to the regulations of such institutions and based on the circumstances surrounding this case. So, currently, I cannot say which actions will be taken in relation to this person. But he is a citizen of Belarus. The fact that he also has another citizenship was uncovered later," Makei said.

According to FSB, lawyer Zenkovich and political scientist Feduta, both members of the Belarusian opposition, planned to topple Lukashenko during the Victory Day parade in Minsk on May 9. The plan purportedly included seizing control of Belarusian television and radio, and taking Belarus off the electric grid to thwart communication of special police units and troops.

Related Topics

Police Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus May Citizenship TV All Opposition

Recent Stories

Talha Talib won bronze medal in Asian Weightliftin ..

6 seconds ago

113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

26 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

41 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

43 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

45 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.