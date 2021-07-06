The Belarussian Foreign Ministry announced that the republic would minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania until the latter stops unfriendly initiatives

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Belarussian Foreign Ministry announced that the republic would minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania until the latter stops unfriendly initiatives.

On July 5, the office of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received diplomatic status in Lithuania. According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in connection with the systematic unfriendly actions of Lithuania, the charge d'affaires a.i. at the Lithuanian Embassy in Minsk, Asta Andijauskiene, was summoned to the ministry.

"Obviously, from an international legal point of view, the Lithuanian government has turned its sovereign powers in building interstate relations into a farce, in which the Belarusian side does not intend to take part. In this regard, the charge d'affaires was informed about the decision of Belarus to minimize the diplomatic representation of Lithuania in our country for the period until it canceled yesterday's and other unfriendly initiatives that incite confrontation in relations with Belarus," the statement says.