Belarus to Notify ICAO, IATA of Readiness to Investigate Ryanair Incident - Minsk

Belarus plans to notify the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) of its readiness to investigate the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk in the near future, the Belarusian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarus plans to notify the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) of its readiness to investigate the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk in the near future, the Belarusian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, we propose to notify ICAO and IATA in order for the investigation to be legitimate and credible. We will do so in the near future," a spokeswoman for the ministry's aviation department said.