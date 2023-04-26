UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Participate In SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting On April 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

The Belarusian delegation led by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin will take part in a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi on April 28, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Belarusian delegation led by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin will take part in a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi on April 28, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On 28 April 2023, New Delhi (Republic of India) will host the regular meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the defence ministries of the SCO member states. The Belarusian delegation will be headed by the Defence Minister of the Republic of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda of the meeting includes various military issues, as well as regional and global security threats and challenges for the security of the SCO member states and measures to counter them, the statement read.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. Belarus, along with Afghanistan, Iran and Mongolia, is an SCO observer country.

In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member. The procedure for the country's accession to the SCO was launched after the organization's summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September. In February 2023, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko signed a decree approving a memorandum on the republic's obligations to obtain its SCO member status. In March, Lukashenko announced the country's desire to obtain full-fledged membership in the SCO before the organization's summit in June.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Defence Minister Iran Russia China Shanghai New Delhi Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Mongolia February March April June July September 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Re ..

Russian Prosecutor General Says Hazardous Waste Recycling Reform Stalled, Data H ..

4 minutes ago
 Estonia Has No Plans to Host Foreign Military Base ..

Estonia Has No Plans to Host Foreign Military Bases - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 US Ready to Support Democracy in Armenia - Ambassa ..

US Ready to Support Democracy in Armenia - Ambassador in Yerevan

4 minutes ago
 KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation ..

KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation during expected rains

4 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

7 minutes ago
 NHMP imposes fine Rs 11 million on transporters du ..

NHMP imposes fine Rs 11 million on transporters during Eid days

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.