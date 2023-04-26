Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Belarusian delegation led by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin will take part in a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in New Delhi on April 28, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On 28 April 2023, New Delhi (Republic of India) will host the regular meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the defence ministries of the SCO member states. The Belarusian delegation will be headed by the Defence Minister of the Republic of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda of the meeting includes various military issues, as well as regional and global security threats and challenges for the security of the SCO member states and measures to counter them, the statement read.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. Belarus, along with Afghanistan, Iran and Mongolia, is an SCO observer country.

In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member. The procedure for the country's accession to the SCO was launched after the organization's summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September. In February 2023, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko signed a decree approving a memorandum on the republic's obligations to obtain its SCO member status. In March, Lukashenko announced the country's desire to obtain full-fledged membership in the SCO before the organization's summit in June.