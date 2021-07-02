UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Present Claims To Merkel After Counterterrorism Operation - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Belarus to Present Claims to Merkel After Counterterrorism Operation - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarus will present claims to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and some other high-ranking German officials upon completing the large-scale counterterrorism operation, carried out by special services, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"After today's finalization of counterintelligence measures, we will no longer make claims to some Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, but to the chancellor herself and some people from the German leadership," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

German Belarus Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

40 minutes ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.