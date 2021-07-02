Belarus to Present Claims to Merkel After Counterterrorism Operation - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarus will present claims to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and some other high-ranking German officials upon completing the large-scale counterterrorism operation, carried out by special services, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"After today's finalization of counterintelligence measures, we will no longer make claims to some Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, but to the chancellor herself and some people from the German leadership," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.